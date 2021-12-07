Tokyo shares close higher as Omicron concerns ease 7th Dec, 2021

UrduPoint.com

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from strong rebounds on Wall Street over hopes that the newest coronavirus variant will prove less virulent than earlier strains

Tokyo, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from strong rebounds on Wall Street over hopes that the newest coronavirus variant will prove less virulent than earlier strains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.89 percent or 528.23 points to end at 28,455.60, while the broader Topix index gained 2.17 percent or 42.31 points to 1,989.85.

