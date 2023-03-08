UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Higher Despite Powell Comments

March 08, 2023

Tokyo shares close higher despite Powell comments

Tokyo shares closed higher for a fourth straight day on Tuesday, supported by a weaker yen, despite US Fed chair Jerome Powell hinting at fresh rate hikes to fight inflation

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo shares closed higher for a fourth straight day on Tuesday, supported by a weaker yen, despite US Fed chair Jerome Powell hinting at fresh rate hikes to fight inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.48 percent, or 135.03 points, to end at 28,444.19, while the broader Topix index rose 0.30 percent, or 6.23 points, to 2,051.21.

The market was dominated by the news that Federal Reserve chair Powell told US lawmakers the central bank "would be prepared to increase the pace of the rate hikes" if warranted after a run of strong economic data.

His comment triggered selloffs on major markets Tuesday.

But in Tokyo, "a weaker yen supported export-related shares and expectations of a resumption of the Chinese economy led to a rally in related issues", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The dollar stood at 137.70 yen, compared with 137.

13 yen seen in New York and 135.94 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

Global investors are also turning their focus back to US indicators, such as non-farm payroll data due Friday.

Shortly before the opening bell, the finance ministry said Japan's current account deficit in January was 1.98 trillion yen ($14.4 billion).

Japan's exports grew 3.4 percent, while the value of imports surged 22.3 percent due largely to the rising cost of energy for resource-poor Japan, the ministry said.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 1.81 percent to 29,485 yen, while chip-linked Advantest gained 1.07 percent to 11,290 yen. Sony Group rose 0.58 percent to 12,060 yen.

Nissan plunged 3.53 percent to 545.7 yen after rating agency S&P downgraded the company by a notch to BB+. The risk evaluator said that "a strong recovery in Nissan Motor's profitability and global auto sales are unlikely".

