Tokyo Shares Close Higher Extending US Gains 18th May, 2022

Tokyo stocks closed higher for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, extending rallies on Wall Street where investors were encouraged by brisk retail sales data

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.94 percent, or 251.45 points, to end at 26,911.20, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.96 percent, or 17.98 points, to 1,884.69.

"The Nikkei index opened higher, extending gains of the three major US indices," Online Okasan Securities said.

"Traders bought chip-related shares in particular, reacting positively to a significant jump in the SOX index," it said, referring to a US index with many semiconductor-related companies.

Renesas Electronics jumped 3.72 percent to 1,447 percent after the company announced it will reopen a semiconductor plant that closed in 2014.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 1.73 percent to 8,790 Yen while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron gained 2.86 percent to 59,700 yen.

Nissan climbed 3.71 percent to 502.5 yen while Toyota rose 0.54 percent to 2,044 yen. Honda added 1.35 percent to 3,219 yen.

Japan's GDP in the first quarter to March was down 0.2 percent, according to data published before the opening bell.

The Dollar fetched 129.08 yen, against 129.37 yen in New York.

