Tokyo Shares Close Higher In New Year Trade On 4th Jan, 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 11:52 AM

Tokyo shares close higher in new year trade on 4th Jan, 2022

Tokyo stocks ended the first trading session of 2022 on an upbeat note Tuesday after US shares also advanced on their first trading day of the year

Tokyo stocks ended the first trading session of 2022 on an upbeat note Tuesday after US shares also advanced on their first trading day of the year.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.77 percent, or 510.08 points, to end at 29,301.79, while the broader Topix index added 1.90 percent, or 37.89 points, to 2,030.22.

