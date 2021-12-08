Tokyo shares close higher on 8th Dec, 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied for a second straight session on receding worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.42 percent, or 405.02 points, to end at 28,860.62, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.62 percent, or 12.39 points, to 2,002.24.