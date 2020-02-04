Tokyo shares close higher on rebound in Shanghai stocks

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors were relieved to see a recovery in Shanghai shares following the previous day's plunge amid lingering worries over the spread of the new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.49 percent, or 112.65 points, to 22,084.59, while the broader Topix index was up 0.69 percent, or 11.58 points, at 1,684.24.