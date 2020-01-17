Tokyo shares close higher on Wall Street gains, weak yen

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday after US markets finished at new record highs thanks to bright corporate earnings and a weak Yen that also encouraged investors.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.45 percent, or 108.13 points, to 24,041.26, while the broader Topix index gained 0.39 percent, or 6.72 points, to 1,735.44.