Tokyo shares close higher on Wall Street gains, weak yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday after US markets finished at new record highs thanks to bright corporate earnings and a weak Yen that also encouraged investors.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.45 percent, or 108.13 points, to 24,041.26. Over the week, it advanced 0.80 percent.

The broader Topix index gained 0.39 percent, or 6.72 points, to 1,735.44 and edged up 0.02 percent from a week earlier.

Tokyo shares opened higher, buoyed by the strength in US shares which continue to climb to fresh records.

"A weak yen is also encouraging investors to buy shares especially in auto and other exporters," Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset Management, told AFP.

The Dollar stood at 110.21 yen in Asian afternoon trade, up from 110.18 yen in New York on Thursday where it surged from the 109.

97 yen seen in Tokyo in Thursday afternoon.

"Investors are shifting their focus to company results as the Japanese corporate earnings season will kick off" later this month, Okumura told AFP.

Optimism is taking hold in the global market, particularly after the US and China signed a fresh trade agreement, said Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.

"With significant downside risks to the global economy turned aside, and worries over a possible recession diminishing, there is a sprouting belief supported by... data that global growth could gain momentum over the coming months," he wrote in a note.

In Tokyo, Nissan jumped 1.51 percent to 634.8 yen and Toyota edged up 0.10 percent to 7,695 yen.

SoftBank Group rose 0.18 percent to 4,881 yen but Sony lost 0.15 percent to 7,924 yen.