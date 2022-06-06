Tokyo shares close higher on weaker yen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares shrugged off early losses to close higher on Monday as tech and export shares made gains thanks to the weaker yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.56 percent, or 154.32 points, to 27,915.89, while the broader Topix index added 0.31 percent, or 5.97 points, to 1,939.11.

The Tokyo market came under pressure in the morning as global investors interpreted solid US economic data as a further sign the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates in its fight against inflation, driving down Wall Street shares.

But the Dollar rising to nearly 131 Yen "became a tailwind for tech and export shares", said Okasan Online Securities.

The greenback fetched 130.70 yen, against 130.81 yen in New York and 129.90 yen in Tokyo on Friday.

Gains of US futures also helped boost the Tokyo market, analysts said.

Industrial robot-maker Fanuc jumped 1.26 percent to 21,645 yen while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron climbed 1.18 percent to 60,670 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing soared 2.76 percent to 68,700 yen.