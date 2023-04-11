Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday as a weaker yen boosted exporters, with investors breathing a sigh of relief after the new central bank chief backed the existing loose monetary policy

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.05 percent, or 289.71 points, to end at 27,923.37, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.78 percent, or 15.32 points, to 1,991.85.

The dollar stood at 133.38 yen, down from 133.59 yen in New York but above the 132.29 yen seen Monday in Tokyo.

A lower yen usually supports Japanese exporters by making their products relatively more competitive overseas.

"Following the Bank of Japan governor's inaugural press conference last night, speculation about BoJ policy revisions receded and the yen weakened against major currencies, inviting buying of export-related shares," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Governor Kazuo Ueda said Monday no major rate hikes were on the horizon, and that a long-standing loose monetary policy remained "appropriate".

Previously, investors had speculated the economics professor might adjust the central bank's yield curve control policy to gradually put the institution on a path towards tightening.

"His remarks would appear to rule out any policy change at this month's meeting, but we still contend the June, and if not June then July, meetings are 'live' for a change in YCC policy," said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

In Tokyo trading, Nissan soared 2.74 percent to 502.3 yen while Honda added 0.88 percent to 3,521 yen.

Sony Group jumped 1.49 percent to 11,850 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing firmed 0.88 percent to 29,795 yen.

Shipping firms were higher with Nippon Yusen gaining 1.06 percent to 3,313 yen while Kawasaki Kisen jumped 2.52 percent to 3,245 yen.