Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday with investors' attention shifting to upcoming corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.07 percent, or 284.64 points, to end at 27,001.98, while the broader Topix index rose 1.01 percent, or 19.04 points, to 1,895.93.