Tokyo shares close lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as US rate hike speculation weighed on the market while investors looked for fresh cues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.21 percent, or 58.84 points, to 27,473.10, while the broader Topix index fell 0.11 percent, or 2.25 points, to 1,997.46.

"The market came under pressure as investors adjusted their positions, with no fresh incentives to move the market," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"Profit-taking for banking shares triggered broader selling, particularly of futures contracts," the brokerage said. "But as the yen's rise took a breather, investors were still willing to search for bargains." In the afternoon, investors took a wait-and-see stance as they awaited US trade with caution, it added.

The dollar fetched 134.56 yen, up slightly from 134.07 yen in London, where the greenback strengthened on the likelihood of more US rate hikes.

Investors will be watching minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues as to the size of further hikes, analysts said.

Traders are also awaiting purchasing managers indexes (PMI) from several countries due later in the day, National Australia Bank economist Taylor Nugent said.

The Eurozone and UK PMIs "are a gauge on whether the more positive view of Europe avoiding a recession holds", he said.

In Tokyo, heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo fashion brand, fell 1.37 percent to 81,540 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, eased 0.26 percent to 45,360 yen.

Nintendo dropped 0.95 percent to 5,412 yen and Toyota fell 0.66 percent to 1,890 yen.

Cosmetics maker Shiseido fell 0.26 percent to 6,137 yen, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 1.51 percent to 983 yen.