Tokyo shares close lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street, where auto sector woes pressured the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.33 percent, or 93.20 points, to end at 28,564.37, while the broader Topix index slid 0.23 percent, or 4.67 points, to 2,035.06.

The Tokyo market "was affected by losses in US stocks, which were hit by economic concerns and poor performances in corporate earnings," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Wall Street shares ended lower overnight following lackluster results from electric vehicle maker Tesla and several regional banks.

The stronger Yen also weighed on the market in Tokyo.

The Dollar fetched 133.77 yen, down from 134.24 yen in New York.

Automakers were lower, with Nissan tumbling 3.37 percent to 483 yen, Toyota falling 0.63 percent to 1,802 yen and Honda dropping 1.61 percent to 3,481 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group tanked 2.22 percent to 867 yen while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lost 1.78 percent to 5,626 yen.

But Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, jumped 3.70 percent to 12,050 yen.

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in March, matching last month's figure and roughly in line with expectations, according to official data released before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt strong market reactions.