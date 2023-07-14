Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Close Lower

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Tokyo shares close lower

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower on Friday as investors cheered easing US inflation and gains of US high-tech shares while monitoring the yen's strength ahead of a long weekend

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower on Friday as investors cheered easing US inflation and gains of US high-tech shares while monitoring the yen's strength ahead of a long weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.09 percent, or 28.07 points, to 32,391.26, while the broader Topix index eased 0.17 percent, or 3.89 points, to 2,239.10.

The market opened higher, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street where investors welcomed cooling US inflation data that raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon end its monetary tightening campaign.

Optimism about Japanese corporate earnings also provided support for the Tokyo market.

But the yen's steady advance against the dollar, particularly on Friday morning, continued to weigh on exporter shares.

The dollar stood at 137.94 yen against 138.03 yen in New York where it slipped from 138.69 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

The forex trend weighed on hopes that the strength of US shares would also spur rallies in Tokyo, Daiwa Securities said in a note.

"The rapid speed of the yen's appreciation offset the effect of the positive surprise of Wall Street gains," Daiwa said.

The Nikkei advanced in early trade, thanks largely to gains of heavily-weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand.

The company's shares started with strong gains after the firm upgraded Thursday its earnings forecast.

But investors quickly locked in profits and Fast Retailing ended down 2.09 percent to 34,710 yen.

The yen's appreciation decelerated in early afternoon trade, briefly boosting the Nikkei index, as some investors speculated that the Bank of Japan may tweak its super-easy monetary policy later this month.

"The market emerged above water in early afternoon trade. But as investors prepared for a three-day weekend, it again drifted down to the negative region toward the closing bell," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Among major shares, Nintendo fell 0.54 percent to 6,389 yen. SoftBank Group lost 2.01 percent to 6,955 yen.

But the strength of US tech shares lifted their Japanese counterparts.

Advantest, which makes semiconductor tests, soared 5.74 percent to 21,720 yen. Tokyo Electron, which builds tools to make semiconductors, firmed 1.76 percent to 20,190 yen.

Toyota added 0.29 percent to 2,218 yen after spending the day zigzagging between positive and negative territory.

Aerospace engineering firm IHI lost 2.36 percent to 3,641 yen after a rocket engine that it was helping to develop exploded at a test site.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Dollar Company Bank Tokyo New York Japan SITE May Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

7 minutes ago
 Textile industry agrees to invest in different SAU ..

Textile industry agrees to invest in different SAU projects

7 minutes ago
 Over Rs 68 billion disbursed among 7.5 million ben ..

Over Rs 68 billion disbursed among 7.5 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaa ..

7 minutes ago
 NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

2 hours ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

2 hours ago
 Thar farmers educated on biosaline agriculture

Thar farmers educated on biosaline agriculture

7 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 214July 2023

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

3 hours ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

3 hours ago
 UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business