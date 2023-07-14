Tokyo shares close lower

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower on Friday as investors cheered easing US inflation and gains of US high-tech shares while monitoring the yen's strength ahead of a long weekend

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower on Friday as investors cheered easing US inflation and gains of US high-tech shares while monitoring the yen's strength ahead of a long weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.09 percent, or 28.07 points, to 32,391.26, while the broader Topix index eased 0.17 percent, or 3.89 points, to 2,239.10.

The market opened higher, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street where investors welcomed cooling US inflation data that raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon end its monetary tightening campaign.

Optimism about Japanese corporate earnings also provided support for the Tokyo market.

But the yen's steady advance against the dollar, particularly on Friday morning, continued to weigh on exporter shares.

The dollar stood at 137.94 yen against 138.03 yen in New York where it slipped from 138.69 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

The forex trend weighed on hopes that the strength of US shares would also spur rallies in Tokyo, Daiwa Securities said in a note.

"The rapid speed of the yen's appreciation offset the effect of the positive surprise of Wall Street gains," Daiwa said.

The Nikkei advanced in early trade, thanks largely to gains of heavily-weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand.

The company's shares started with strong gains after the firm upgraded Thursday its earnings forecast.

But investors quickly locked in profits and Fast Retailing ended down 2.09 percent to 34,710 yen.

The yen's appreciation decelerated in early afternoon trade, briefly boosting the Nikkei index, as some investors speculated that the Bank of Japan may tweak its super-easy monetary policy later this month.

"The market emerged above water in early afternoon trade. But as investors prepared for a three-day weekend, it again drifted down to the negative region toward the closing bell," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Among major shares, Nintendo fell 0.54 percent to 6,389 yen. SoftBank Group lost 2.01 percent to 6,955 yen.

But the strength of US tech shares lifted their Japanese counterparts.

Advantest, which makes semiconductor tests, soared 5.74 percent to 21,720 yen. Tokyo Electron, which builds tools to make semiconductors, firmed 1.76 percent to 20,190 yen.

Toyota added 0.29 percent to 2,218 yen after spending the day zigzagging between positive and negative territory.

Aerospace engineering firm IHI lost 2.36 percent to 3,641 yen after a rocket engine that it was helping to develop exploded at a test site.