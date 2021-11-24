Tokyo Shares Close Lower 24th Nov, 2021
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Wednesday with high-tech shares down on worries over rising US interest rates.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.58 percent, or 471.45 points, to end at 29,302.66, while the broader Topix index fell 1.16 percent, or 23.70 points, to 2,019.12.