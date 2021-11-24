UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Lower 24th Nov, 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:27 AM

Tokyo shares close lower 24th Nov, 2021

Okyo shares closed lower on Wednesday with high-tech shares down on worries over rising US interest rates

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Wednesday with high-tech shares down on worries over rising US interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.58 percent, or 471.45 points, to end at 29,302.66, while the broader Topix index fell 1.16 percent, or 23.70 points, to 2,019.12.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Sri Lanka v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

39 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews parks' condition, development ..

Commissioner reviews parks' condition, development schemes in Multan

41 seconds ago
 Brahim Taha: Protection of Human Rights will be on ..

Brahim Taha: Protection of Human Rights will be one of my Major Priorities

9 minutes ago
 Banks waive over AED1 billion debts of 4,511 Emira ..

Banks waive over AED1 billion debts of 4,511 Emiratis

13 minutes ago
 Aisha Khalid: A Retrospective

Aisha Khalid: A Retrospective

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.