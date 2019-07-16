Tokyo shares close lower after long weekend

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday following a three-day weekend, as concerns over a strong Yen erased buying sentiment backed by fresh records on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.69 percent, or 150.65 points, to 21,535.25, while the broader Topix index fell 0.48 percent, or 7.57 points, to 1,568.74.