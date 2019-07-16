UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Close Lower After Long Weekend

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo shares close lower after long weekend

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday following a three-day weekend, as concerns over a strong Yen erased buying sentiment backed by fresh records on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.69 percent, or 150.65 points, to 21,535.25, while the broader Topix index fell 0.48 percent, or 7.57 points, to 1,568.74.

