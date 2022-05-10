UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Lower After US Falls

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Tokyo shares close lower after US falls

Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday, tracking another Wall Street rout on fears over rising US interest rates, while investors eyed China's slowing economy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday, tracking another Wall Street rout on fears over rising US interest rates, while investors eyed China's slowing economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped 0.58 percent, or 152.24 points, to end at 26,167.10, while the broader Topix index fell 0.85 percent, or 16.01 points, to 1,862.38.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq tumbled more than four percent as US equities endured another battering over inflation worries, rising interest rates and a slowing economy.

"The Nikkei index opened lower after the three major US indices all hit new lows for the year," Okasan Online Securities said.

"A wide variety of shares, mainly growth stocks, were sold... but losses were trimmed due to bargain hunting." Mizuho Securities said investors were cautious against accelerating monetary tightening in the US and an economic slowdown in China.

The Dollar fetched 130.39 Yen against 130.26 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo trading, automakers were lower with Toyota dropping 2.96 percent to 2,178.5 yen, Honda falling 1.32 percent to 3,349 yen and Nissan losing 2.36 percent to 507.1 yen.

Sony Group tumbled 3.13 percent to 10,500 yen. After the closing bell, the company reported record sales of 9.9 trillion yen ($76 billion) for the financial year to March, while net profit dipped to 882 billion yen from the previous year's record high.

Nintendo, which will release financial results later in the day, added 0.24 percent to 56,360 yen.

Other gaming shares fell, with Bandai Namco dropping 3.45 percent to 8,239 yen and Konami slipping 0.52 percent to 7,570 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Company Honda Tokyo New York March Stocks All From Nissan Toyota Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief items ..

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief items for Afghanistan

43 seconds ago
 World could see 1.5C of warming in next five years ..

World could see 1.5C of warming in next five years, warns UN agency

46 seconds ago
 Female PO held in muzaffargarh

Female PO held in muzaffargarh

50 seconds ago
 Imran dragging state institutions into politics to ..

Imran dragging state institutions into politics to escape from Tosha Khana scand ..

14 minutes ago
 CWI announces Men's squad for ODI tours to the Net ..

CWI announces Men's squad for ODI tours to the Netherlands, Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Film Prod ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Film Producers Association jointly host ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.