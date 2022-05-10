Tokyo shares close lower after US falls

Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday, tracking another Wall Street rout on fears over rising US interest rates, while investors eyed China's slowing economy

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped 0.58 percent, or 152.24 points, to end at 26,167.10, while the broader Topix index fell 0.85 percent, or 16.01 points, to 1,862.38.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq tumbled more than four percent as US equities endured another battering over inflation worries, rising interest rates and a slowing economy.

"The Nikkei index opened lower after the three major US indices all hit new lows for the year," Okasan Online Securities said.

"A wide variety of shares, mainly growth stocks, were sold... but losses were trimmed due to bargain hunting." Mizuho Securities said investors were cautious against accelerating monetary tightening in the US and an economic slowdown in China.

The Dollar fetched 130.39 Yen against 130.26 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo trading, automakers were lower with Toyota dropping 2.96 percent to 2,178.5 yen, Honda falling 1.32 percent to 3,349 yen and Nissan losing 2.36 percent to 507.1 yen.

Sony Group tumbled 3.13 percent to 10,500 yen. After the closing bell, the company reported record sales of 9.9 trillion yen ($76 billion) for the financial year to March, while net profit dipped to 882 billion yen from the previous year's record high.

Nintendo, which will release financial results later in the day, added 0.24 percent to 56,360 yen.

Other gaming shares fell, with Bandai Namco dropping 3.45 percent to 8,239 yen and Konami slipping 0.52 percent to 7,570 yen.