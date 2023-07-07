Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Close Lower Ahead Of US Jobs Data

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Tokyo shares closed lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street over fears of more US interest rate hikes, with investors awaiting key US jobs data due later in the day

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.17 percent, or 384.60 points, to end at 32,388.42, while the broader Topix index fell 0.97 percent, or 22.18 points, to 2,254.90.

"A wide range of stocks were sold in Tokyo following falls in major US stocks as speculation spread that monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve would be prolonged," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Minutes from a meeting of the US Federal Reserve last month, when the bank voted to pause rate increases after 10 consecutive hikes, showed policymakers believe two hikes will likely be needed in 2023 to bring US inflation back down.

Traders also awaited the release of the closely watched US employment report for June later in the day.

The dollar was down to 143.49 yen from 144.65 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, banks were lower, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropping 1.67 percent to 1,057.5 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group losing 1.28 percent to 6,200 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.77 percent to 34,560 yen while SoftBank Group sank 1.21 percent to 6,724 yen.

More Stories From Business