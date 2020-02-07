UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Close Lower As Investors Take Profits

Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:49 AM

Tokyo shares close lower as investors take profits

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday as investors locked in profits amid ebbing concerns over the economic impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.19 percent or 45.61 points to 23,827.98 while the broader Topix index lost 0.28 percent or 4.84 points to 1,732.14.

