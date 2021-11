(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower for a fourth straight session on Wednesday after US shares dropped on inflation worries.

The Nikkei 225 lost 0.61 percent, or 178.68 points, to end at 29,106.78, while the broader Topix index slid 0.54 percent, or 10.81 points, to 2,007.96.