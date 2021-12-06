Tokyo Shares Close Lower On Omicron 6th Dec, 2021
Tokyo, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors remained cautious over uncertainty surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.36 percent, or 102.20 points, to 27,927.37, while the broader Topix index fell 0.53 percent, or 10.32 points, to 1,947.54.