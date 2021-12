Tokyo shares close lower on Omicron fears 2nd Dec, 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday on lingering worries over the Omicron variant of Covid-19

Tokyo, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday on lingering worries over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.65, or 182.25 points, to end at 27,753.37, while the broader Topix index fell 0.54 percent, or 10.37 points, to 1,926.37.