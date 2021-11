Tokyo shares close lower on profit-taking 17th Nov, 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares gave up gains and closed lower on profit-taking on Wednesday, even as US stocks advanced on upbeat retail data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which opened comfortably in the black, slipped 0.40 percent, or 119.79 points, to end at 29,688.33, while the broader Topix index lost 0.60 percent, or 12.49 points, to 2,038.34.