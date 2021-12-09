Tokyo shares close lower on profit-taking on 9th Dec, 2021

Okyo shares gave up early gains and closed lower Thursday on profit-taking, despite recent rallies in US and Japanese markets

Tokyo, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares gave up early gains and closed lower Thursday on profit-taking, despite recent rallies in US and Japanese markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped 0.47 percent or 135.15 points to end at 28,725.47, while the broader Topix index lost 0.57 percent or 11.45 points to 1,990.79.