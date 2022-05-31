UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Lower On Rising US Yields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Tokyo shares close lower on rising US yields

Tokyo stocks eased on Tuesday after strong rallies in the previous session with rising US yields worrying investors

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks eased on Tuesday after strong rallies in the previous session with rising US yields worrying investors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.33 percent, or 89.63 points, at 27,279.80, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.51 percent, or 9.77 points, to 1,912.67.

The Dollar stood at 127.79 yen, against 127.59 Yen in London, with US markets closed for Memorial Day.

After adding more than two percent on Monday, the Nikkei started the session lower and struggled to find a sense of direction throughout the day, analysts said.

Rising US treasury yields and surging oil prices encouraged selling, but "the market struggled to find cues" with Wall Street off on Monday, Okasan Online Securities said.

Meanwhile, fresh data showed that the contraction gripping Chinese manufacturing slowed in May from the previous month, providing support for global investor sentiment.

Ahead of the opening bell, the Japanese government said the unemployment rate stood at 2.5 percent in April.

Also in April, retail sales values picked up by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent and factory production dropped 1.3 percent.

"While employment recovered sharply... the weakness in both goods production and goods consumption last month suggests that the economy's (second quarter) rebound could be more muted than expected," Capital Economics said.

Sony Group added 1.00 percent to 12,115 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.57 percent to 61,950 yen. Nintendo gave up 1.56 percent to 57,420 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing tools for semiconductors, rose 1.25 percent to 8,900 yen, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 1.16 percent to 729.7 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Oil London Tokyo April May Stocks Market From Government Mitsubishi Employment

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize ..

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize Israel

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Organizes Annual Safety Review & Saf ..

Pakistan Navy Organizes Annual Safety Review & Safety Seminar

28 minutes ago
 Anila Ali thanks Imran Khan for allowing Pakistani ..

Anila Ali thanks Imran Khan for allowing Pakistani Jew to travel to Israel

32 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Media and Pub ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Media and Publication Committee organized a ..

39 minutes ago
 Man, woman electrocuted to death in Mirpurkhas

Man, woman electrocuted to death in Mirpurkhas

28 seconds ago
 Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.