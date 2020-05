(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors squared positions ahead of the weekend with worries lingering over US-China tensions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.80 percent, or 164.5 points, to 20,388.16 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.90 percent, or 13.41 points, at 1,477.80.