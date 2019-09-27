Tokyo shares close lower on US political uncertainty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower Friday as investors remained cautious with the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump weighing on sentiment.

The Nikkei index fell 0.77 percent, or 169.34 points, to end at 21,878.90 Yen, while the broader Topix index lost 1.17 percent, or 19.02 points, to 1,604.25.