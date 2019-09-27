UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Close Lower On US Political Uncertainty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo shares close lower on US political uncertainty

Tokyo shares closed lower Friday as investors remained cautious with the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump weighing on sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower Friday as investors remained cautious with the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump weighing on sentiment.

The Nikkei index fell 0.77 percent, or 169.34 points, to end at 21,878.90 Yen, while the broader Topix index lost 1.17 percent, or 19.02 points, to 1,604.25.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump Tokyo

Recent Stories

UN to send peace keeping forces in Kashmir valley ..

11 minutes ago

PTI led govt lauded for economy boosting

11 minutes ago

US presses India to 'rapidly' ease restrictions In ..

11 minutes ago

UN Supports Normandy Format Talks for Settlement o ..

11 minutes ago

Fire at French chemical plant extinguished: offici ..

21 minutes ago

UN suspends Sri Lanka peacekeepers over new army c ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.