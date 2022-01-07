UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Marginally Lower 7th Jan, 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 11:34 AM

Tokyo shares close marginally lower 7th Jan, 2022

Tokyo shares gave up early gains and closed slightly lower on Friday as investors awaited US job data to be released later in the day

Tokyo, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares gave up early gains and closed slightly lower on Friday as investors awaited US job data to be released later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.03 percent or 9.31 points to end at 28,478.56, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.07 percent or 1.33 points to 1,995.68.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job Tokyo

Recent Stories

'Fascistic Hindutva' forces pose danger against Mu ..

'Fascistic Hindutva' forces pose danger against Muslims in India'

12 seconds ago
 Electricity suspended from 80 feeders across MEPCO ..

Electricity suspended from 80 feeders across MEPCO region after rain

14 seconds ago
 Paul powers Suns over Clippers as Warriors fall, K ..

Paul powers Suns over Clippers as Warriors fall, Knicks edge Celtics

15 seconds ago
 Pakistan stock market claims highest profit in 10 ..

Pakistan stock market claims highest profit in 10 years: Fawad Chaudhry

19 seconds ago
 Dispatch of Relief Goods for Earthquake Affectees ..

Dispatch of Relief Goods for Earthquake Affectees of Gilgit Baltistan by NDMA

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.