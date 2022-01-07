Tokyo shares close marginally lower 7th Jan, 2022

Tokyo shares gave up early gains and closed slightly lower on Friday as investors awaited US job data to be released later in the day

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.03 percent or 9.31 points to end at 28,478.56, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.07 percent or 1.33 points to 1,995.68.