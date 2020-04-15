UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Close Slightly Down On Higher Yen

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:03 PM

Tokyo shares close slightly down on higher yen

Tokyo's main stock market ended moderately lower Wednesday as investors mostly trod water, while a stronger yen against the dollar weighed on market sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's main stock market ended moderately lower Wednesday as investors mostly trod water, while a stronger Yen against the Dollar weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.45 percent, or 88.72 points, to 19,550.09 after spending most of the day in the red, as investors locked in profits following a sharp rally on Tuesday.

"Since the Nikkei average surged yesterday, profit-taking dominated the market mood in early trade," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The broader Topix index managed to add 0.04 percent, or 0.56 points, to 1,434.07.

An improving situation in some coronavirus hotspots has heartened traders, but Japan still faces uncertainty with a recent spike in Tokyo infections causing jitters.

"Japan still faces an expansionary phase of the viral infections. This is making investors cautious about Japanese shares," SMBC Nikko Securities said in a note.

Players were heartened by the news that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was considering cash handouts to all Japanese citizens, allowing the Nikkei average to briefly shoot into positive territory, the brokerage added.

Investors held off from major moves to monitor the situation surrounding the coronavirus, including its impact on corporate earnings.

But selling pressure accelerated as investors dumped the dollar for the yen.

The US Currency stood at 107.01 yen in Asian trade, against 107.21 in New York and 107.65 in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Among blue chip equities, Sony added 2.28 percent to 6,767 yen, while Nintendo gained 2.75 percent to 46,730 yen.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu rose 1.00 percent to 1,925.5.

Toyota lost 0.18 percent to 6,738 yen and fellow carmaker Honda was 0.82 percent lower at 2,371 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.72 percent to 48,440 yen, while SoftBank Group lost 1.97 percent to 4,333.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Dollar Honda Tokyo New York Japan Market All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 3,388 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

4 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Condemns Trum ..

4 minutes ago

Three die as muddy house collapses

6 minutes ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales decline by 12.34 % ..

6 minutes ago

European stocks sag at open

6 minutes ago

KP Govt relaxes Corona lockdown for various busine ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.