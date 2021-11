(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks shrugged off early losses following a choppy US session and closed slightly higher on Tuesday with investors looking for fresh clues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.11 percent, or 31.32 points, to end at 29,808.12, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.11 percent, or 2.31 points, to 2,050.83.