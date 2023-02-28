Tokyo shares close slightly higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher on Tuesday, trimming earlier gains as investors struggled to maintain momentum after an advance on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.08 percent, or 21.60 points, to 27,445.56, while the broader Topix index added 0.03 percent, or 0.50 points, to 1,993.28.

"The Tokyo market rebounded as a sense of safety emerged following overnight gains in the main US indices" after recent losses, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Wall Street stocks posted a decent relief rally on Monday after last week's grim end as the bond market selloff took a break, with investors watching for US retailers' earnings due this week, analysts said.

Investors are also awaiting US ISM economic activity figures for manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, they added.

The dollar fetched 136.31 yen in Asian trade, against 136.22 yen in New York.

SoftBank Group gained 0.88 percent to 5,517 yen, Sony Group edged up 0.26 percent to 11,430 yen, and Toyota closed up 0.30 percent at 1,862.5 yen.

Japan Post ended down 1.59 percent at 1,210 yen after it said it plans to sell a portion of its banking unit. Shares in Japan Post Bank added 1.73 percent to 1,176 yen.