UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Slightly Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Tokyo shares close slightly higher

Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher on Tuesday, trimming earlier gains as investors struggled to maintain momentum after an advance on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher on Tuesday, trimming earlier gains as investors struggled to maintain momentum after an advance on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.08 percent, or 21.60 points, to 27,445.56, while the broader Topix index added 0.03 percent, or 0.50 points, to 1,993.28.

"The Tokyo market rebounded as a sense of safety emerged following overnight gains in the main US indices" after recent losses, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Wall Street stocks posted a decent relief rally on Monday after last week's grim end as the bond market selloff took a break, with investors watching for US retailers' earnings due this week, analysts said.

Investors are also awaiting US ISM economic activity figures for manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, they added.

The dollar fetched 136.31 yen in Asian trade, against 136.22 yen in New York.

SoftBank Group gained 0.88 percent to 5,517 yen, Sony Group edged up 0.26 percent to 11,430 yen, and Toyota closed up 0.30 percent at 1,862.5 yen.

Japan Post ended down 1.59 percent at 1,210 yen after it said it plans to sell a portion of its banking unit. Shares in Japan Post Bank added 1.73 percent to 1,176 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market Post Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Next Winter in Europe to Be 'More Challenging' Giv ..

Next Winter in Europe to Be 'More Challenging' Given Lack of Russian Gas - US En ..

1 minute ago
 Tow new routes of Pink bus to be operational from ..

Tow new routes of Pink bus to be operational from 1st March: Sharjeel Memon

1 minute ago
 German Foreign Minister Concerned About Reports of ..

German Foreign Minister Concerned About Reports of Uranium Enrichment in Iran

8 minutes ago
 Saudi govt making all out efforts for ease, comfor ..

Saudi govt making all out efforts for ease, comfort of pilgrims

9 minutes ago
 Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Balo ..

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch calls on Chief Minister Bal ..

9 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country: PMD

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.