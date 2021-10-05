Tokyo Shares Down More Than 2% On Inflation Fears
Tokyo, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than two percent on Tuesday amid global worries over inflation and the Chinese economy.
The Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.19 percent to end at 27,822.12, while the broader Topix index lost 1.33 percent, or 26.17 points, to 1,947.75.