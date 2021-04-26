UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Drift Lower In Early Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo shares drift lower in early trade

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks slipped in early trade Monday as investors assess the impact of a virus state of emergency in Japan, although rallies on Wall Street provided support.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was off 0.35 percent or 101.17 points to 28,919.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.27 percent or 5.12 points to 1,909.86.

The Dollar stood at 107.84 yen, nearly unchanged from 107.89 seen Friday in New York.

The Tokyo market is facing pressure from renewed coronavirus restrictions being imposed on major commercial hubs, but the strength of US shares was encouraging investors to pick up bargains.

The Japanese government issued the state of emergency from Sunday for the capital Tokyo, and the western hub of Osaka and adjacent areas, asking residents to avoid non-essential outings. It also requests the closure of businesses such as department stores and bars.

The state of emergency "will serve as a psychological weight, but US shares are moving at high levels and should provide some support," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

"The Tokyo market will likely remain range-bound" as investors digest corporate earnings and look for promising shares, Okasan said.

US shares have been rising, thanks to promises of economic recovery, backed by strong indicators and strong corporate earnings.

The market also faces selling pressure after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party lost all three by-elections for legislative seats during the weekend.

Among major shares, Japan Airlines gained 3.18 percent to 2,271 Yen following reports that it was moving to purchase Chinese low cost carrier Spring Airlines, aiming to capture Chinese tourism demand after the pandemic.

Sony Group fell 0.72 percent to 11,755 yen. Toyota gave up earlier gains and fell 0.10 percent to 8,269 yen.

But Honda rose 1.52 percent to 3,282 yen after announcing that it will aim to produce only electric or fuel cell vehicles by 2040.

hih/sah/rbu

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Vehicles Honda Osaka Tokyo New York Japan Hub Stocks Sunday Market All From Government Toyota Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

6 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

6 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

7 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

7 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.