Tokyo shares drop ahead of US inflation data on 10th Dec, 2021

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday after Wall Street snapped a three-day rally and investors awaited a key US inflation report due later in the day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday after Wall Street snapped a three-day rally and investors awaited a key US inflation report due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1 percent or 287.70 points to 28,437.77, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.77 percent or 15.31 points to 1,975.48.

