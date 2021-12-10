Tokyo Shares Drop Ahead Of US Inflation Data On 10th Dec, 2021
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday after Wall Street snapped a three-day rally and investors awaited a key US inflation report due later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1 percent or 287.70 points to 28,437.77, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.77 percent or 15.31 points to 1,975.48.