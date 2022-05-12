UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Drop On Inflation Fears, Wall Street Falls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 12:17 PM

Tokyo shares drop on inflation fears, Wall Street falls

Tokyo stocks fell in early trade Thursday after overnight drops on Wall Street as investors fret over inflation

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks fell in early trade Thursday after overnight drops on Wall Street as investors fret over inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.34 percent, or 350.51 points, to 25,863.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.79 percent, or 14.59 points, to 1,836.56.

The Dollar stood at 129.58 yen, down from 130.00 Yen seen Wednesday in New York.

Broad selloffs in Tokyo came after US shares soured on increased fears of even faster US tightening as inflation continues to haunt the global economy.

The market continued to focus on the latest US inflation data, which rose at an annual pace of 8.3 percent, higher than the market's expectation for 8.1 percent.

"Inflation might have fallen from the previous high, but the slow pace of the drop will only add to concerns that... the Fed still has a problem with more persistent inflation," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

The market is feeling "even more capitulatory" as investors "will have to price a more prolonged Fed hiking cycle".

He also pointed to fears that the Fed may turn more hawkish, and eventually trigger a recession.

The Tokyo market will digest the news of US inflation while also monitoring lockdowns in China, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Inflation worries will likely continue to weigh on the market, especially when the market sees profound risks of supply chain disruptions due to China's lockdowns," Okasan said in a note.

"The Tokyo market is expected to stay soft today." Among major shares, SoftBank Group dropped 5.73 percent to 4,603 yen. The unicorn investor will announce its annual earnings later in the day, with analysts expecting extremely tough figures.

Toyota fell 2.21 percent to 2,036.0 yen a day after announcing record full-year net profit but issuing cautious forecasts.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing fell 4.44 percent to 56,380 yen. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, fell 2.55 percent to 53,520 yen.

Toshiba rose 0.98 percent to 5,374 yen amid news that US investor KKR has approached Blackstone to prepare a joint bid for the Japanese engineering company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Company Tokyo Price New York May Stocks Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Colombia's Gulf Clan sows terror ahead of presiden ..

Colombia's Gulf Clan sows terror ahead of presidential vote

2 minutes ago
 New Cuban penal code 'turning the screw' on dissen ..

New Cuban penal code 'turning the screw' on dissent, critics say

2 minutes ago
 North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak, decla ..

North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak, declares emergency

2 minutes ago
 Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000 for First Time Since D ..

Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000 for First Time Since December 2020

2 minutes ago
 Bike rider killed in accident

Bike rider killed in accident

8 minutes ago
 Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank tr ..

Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank trade

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.