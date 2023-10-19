Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Drop On Middle East Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Tokyo shares drop on Middle East crisis

Tokyo stocks tracked Wall Street lower Thursday on worries that the battle between Israel and Hamas could spill over into a wider regional conflict

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks tracked Wall Street lower Thursday on worries that the battle between Israel and Hamas could spill over into a wider regional conflict.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.91 percent, or 611.63 points, to 31,430.62, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.36 percent, or 31.18 points, to 2,264.16.

The dollar stood at 149.72 yen against 149.93 yen in New York late Wednesday.

"A broad range of shares faced selling pressure as investors' caution strengthened. US yields climbed on the back of the escalation of the Middle East situations," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Meanwhile, worries over earnings of semiconductor-related businesses also weighed on sentiment, IwaiCosmo added.

A sell-off across other Asian markets discouraged bargain-hunting in Tokyo, the brokerage said.

Global investors will be keeping an eye on Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's speech in New York later Thursday, hoping for some clues about the bank's plans for interest rates.

Among major shares in Tokyo, small-car maker Suzuki Motor lost 1.15 percent to 5,834 yen following a report that it would make India an export hub for electric vehicles.

Mitsubishi Motors dropped 4.88 percent to 529.7 yen on a report that the carmaker would decide next week to withdraw from China.

Toyota lost 0.90 percent to 2,645 yen after the world's top automaker partially suspended production lines in Japan because of a fire at one of its suppliers.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 3.41 percent to 4,248 yen, engineering firm Hitachi sank 1.78 percent to 8,836 yen and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines fell 1.14 percent to 4,067 yen.

hih/stu/dan

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Fire World Israel Dollar China Vehicles Bank Tokyo Powell New York Japan Middle East Hub Stocks Market From Suzuki Toyota Top Mitsubishi Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Cyber Security Council, ATRC ink agreement to ..

UAE Cyber Security Council, ATRC ink agreement to strengthen nation’s cryptogr ..

1 minute ago
 UAE community gardening initiatives promote sustai ..

UAE community gardening initiatives promote sustainability and food self-suffici ..

1 minute ago
 Daughter of jiu-jitsu legend André Galvão to com ..

Daughter of jiu-jitsu legend André Galvão to compete in ADXC 1

2 minutes ago
 Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi Internation ..

Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi International Award

7 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; c ..

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; calls for ceasefire, humanitari ..

7 minutes ago
 Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

7 minutes ago
Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of D ..

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

47 minutes ago
 Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest ..

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champi ..

Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..

1 hour ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a global ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

7 minutes ago
 International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS ..

International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS University Jamshoro

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business