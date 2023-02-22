UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Drop On US Rate Hike Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Tokyo stocks fell on Wednesday as US bond yields climbed, with investors spooked by the prospect of yet more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks fell on Wednesday as US bond yields climbed, with investors spooked by the prospect of yet more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.34 percent, or 368.78 points, to close at 27,104.32, while the broader Topix index lost 1.11 percent, or 22.21 points, to 1,975.25.

Selling dominated the market after Wall Street shares plunged on worries about the outlook for the US economy and corporate earnings.

Global market sentiment cooled as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond climbed closer to four percent -- seen as the latest sign that markets expect more central bank action to counter inflation.

This suggests "there is considerable momentum behind the growing consensus that the Fed will hold rates higher for longer in a more robust economic environment", said Stephen Innes, of SPI Asset Management.

A deceleration of the dollar's gains against the yen also encouraged the selling of exporter shares, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The greenback bought 134.81 yen against 134.98 yen on Tuesday in New York.

Many investors also refrained from making major moves before a national holiday in Japan on Thursday.

"Investors shied away from active trade," IwaiCosmo said, adding that the market moved in a narrow range in the afternoon.

Market heavyweights dragged the Nikkei, with SoftBank Group down 2.18 percent at 5,576 yen and Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, 1.70 percent lower at 44,590 yen.

Nissan tumbled 3.31 percent to 520 yen, Toyota fell 1.32 percent to 1,865 yen, Nintendo dropped 1.85 percent to 5,312 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group eased 0.81 percent to 975 yen.

