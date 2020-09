Tokyo, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower Tuesday on a strong Yen, with investors digesting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to resign and the race to succeed him.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.01 percent, or 1.69 points, to 23,138.07, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.15 percent, or 2.37 points, to 1,615.81.