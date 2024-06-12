Tokyo Shares End Down Ahead Of US Inflation Data
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of US inflation data.
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of US inflation data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.66 percent, or 258.08 points, to 38,876.71, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.73 percent, or 20.36 points, to 2,756.44.
Investors kept their hands out of the market ahead of the release of US consumer price data and the end of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, both to come later on Wednesday.
The Fed is expected to stick with its current programme but economy watchers are focused on the bank's policy outlook.
Market players may also decide to refrain from making bets before the Bank of Japan concludes its own policy meeting on Friday, analysts said.
"The market is in a wait-and-see mood to gauge the outlook for Japanese and US monetary policy as they await US CPI, FOMC and the Bank of Japan meeting," Daiwa Securities said.
The dollar stood at 157.23 yen, little changed from 157.11 yen seen in New York overnight.
Among major shares, Toyota lost 1.38 percent to 3,209 yen. Sony Group fell 1.76 percent to 13,105 yen.
Tokyo Electron lost 0.17 percent to 35,500 yen and Panasonic fell 0.83 percent to 1,318 yen. Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which runs the Uniqlo brand, lost 2.45 percent to 40,680 yen.
However, overnight gains of Apple shares lifted iPhone suppliers. Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing jumped 2.63 percent to 3,117 yen. Parts maker TDK soared 4.35 percent to 8,730 yen.
Tech investor SoftBank Group added 0.35 percent to 9,703 yen.
Recent Stories
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal
Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strategic location, immense resources ..
Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergency plans finalized
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization of five counters of National Ba ..
WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy
Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar
European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US
ILO suggests proper media campaign to combat rising forced labour in Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision13 minutes ago
-
Blood grouping, transfusion awareness camp at Sialkot University1 hour ago
-
Former KPTMA chief hails cut in discount rate1 hour ago
-
WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy12 minutes ago
-
Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar12 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 207 points2 hours ago
-
European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US5 minutes ago
-
GDP in G20 area rises 0.9% in 1st quarter2 hours ago
-
EU announces extra tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI keen to conduct Pak-China food, cultural analog2 hours ago
-
UAE-based British Pakistani launches Trade Gate, offering diverse trading opportunities2 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares end down ahead of US inflation data6 minutes ago