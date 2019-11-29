Tokyo shares end down as US-China trade worries linger

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares ended lower Friday, taking their cue from weaker markets across Asia, as investors fretted that Hong Kong tensions would feed into wider US-China trade relations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.49 percent, or 115.23 points, to 23,293.91 but gained 0.79 percent over the week.

The broader Topix index fell 0.51 percent or 8.70 points to 1,699.36. It gained 0.47 percent since last Friday's close.

The Tokyo market opened comfortably in positive territory, with investors welcoming the stable forex market.

But they turned wary about an angry China's response to Donald Trump's decision to sign legislation supporting Hong Kong protests.

Investors saw the development as a fresh risk to the trade talks as negotiators attempt to work toward a deal.

"Uncertainty over Hong Kong-related development weighed on the market," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

"Investors worried about further deterioration of the US-China relations, and the market came under pressure," the brokerage added.

After the calm in early trade in Tokyo, a lack of fresh news prompted investors to watch the rest of Asia, where major markets headed south including Hong Kong and Shanghai, SMBC Nikko Securities said in a note.

Wall Street was closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

"The fall (of the Nikkei) accelerated in the afternoon session, leading it to finish" near its intraday low, SMBC Nikko said.

Among major shares, Toyota fell 1.11 percent to 7,638 Yen and SoftBank Group lost 0.35 percent to 4,253 yen.

But Sony added 0.10 percent to 6,904 yen and Panasonic jumped 2.28 percent to 1,032.