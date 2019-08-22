UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares End Flat Ahead Of US Data, Fed Speech

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks closed flat on Thursday with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of key US data expected later in the day and a speech by the Fed chairman the next day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed flat on Thursday with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of key US data expected later in the day and a speech by the Fed chairman the next day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.05 percent, or 9.44 points, to end at 20,628.01, while the broader Topix index added 0.04 percent, or 0.55 points, to 1,498.06.

