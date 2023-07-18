Tokyo shares end higher

Tokyo shares ended moderately higher Tuesday as investors cheered gains on Wall Street and hopes the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking drive is close to an end

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo shares ended moderately higher Tuesday as investors cheered gains on Wall Street and hopes the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking drive is close to an end.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 0.32 percent, or 102.63 points, to 32,493.89, while the broader Topix index added 0.59 percent, or 13.18 points, to 2,252.28.

Investors' spirit has improved on renewed hopes for an economic soft-landing by the United States, despite more than a year of monetary tightening aimed at taming inflation.

"High-techs and financial shares advanced," Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Traders were looking ahead to the next policy meetings of the Fed and Bank of Japan, analysts said.

Some market participants speculate that the Bank of Japan will adjust its ultra-loose monetary policy, as inflation takes hold in the country.

"Caution over the Bank of Japan capped" gains made by the Nikkei, Daiwa said.

Weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth data also limited gains, IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

The dollar stood at 138.48 yen, off slightly from 138.70 yen in New York on Monday.

Among major shares, Sony Group rose 2.56 percent to 13,200 yen, while Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to produce microchips, added 0.99 percent to 20,390 yen. Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, rebounded 0.60 percent to 22,850 yen.

Toyota climbed 0.99 percent to 2,240 yen but Nintendo dropped 0.45 percent to 6,360 yen.

SoftBank Group gave up earlier gains and fell 0.83 percent to 6,897 yen.

Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, sank 1.30 percent to 34,260 yen.