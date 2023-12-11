Tokyo shares end higher

Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday after optimism over the US economy boosted Wall Street late last week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday after optimism over the US economy boosted Wall Street late last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.50 percent, or 483.94 points, to 32,791.80, while the broader Topix index added 1.47 percent, or 34.08 points, to 2,358.55.

The market firmed from the opening bell and stayed robust for the entire session, with a weakening yen helping exporters after last week's rally.

Solid US jobs data eased concerns that the economy could be headed for a recession after more than a year of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The Nasdaq closed Friday at a 2023 high and "encouraged Tokyo investors to buy major semiconductor shares and economically sensitive stocks that had been oversold due to a recent fall in energy prices and general economic worries", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Investors were also keeping tabs on political scandals facing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as well as China's economic woes, the brokerage added.

The dollar fetched 145.48 yen Monday, up from 144.97 yen in New York on Friday.

The Japanese currency surged almost four percent to 141.71 per dollar at one point after Bank of Japan boss Kazuo Ueda hinted that officials could shift away from their long-running ultra-loose monetary policy.

Among major shares, Toyota rose 0.93 percent to 2,705.5 yen and Nintendo added 1.35 percent to 6,890 yen, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing edged up 0.85 percent to 35,450 yen.

Semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron jumped 3.44 percent to 23,005 yen, Advantest gained 3.06 percent to 4,343 yen and Sony rose 1.92 percent to 13,015 yen.