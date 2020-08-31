UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares End Higher After US Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:39 PM

Tokyo shares end higher after US rallies

Tokyo shares ended higher Monday helped by rallies on Wall Street, with a stronger yen against the dollar capping the upsid

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares ended higher Monday helped by rallies on Wall Street, with a stronger Yen against the Dollar capping the upside.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.12 percent, or 257.11, to 23,139.76, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.83 percent, or 13.31 points, to 1,618.18.

Market participants eyed Japanese politics as horse-trading began after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Friday abruptly announced his plan to step down, driving down the market.

But no major confusion is expected, with reports saying his right-hand man Yoshihide Suga is set to stand as the presumptive frontrunner, analysts said.

"The market is hoping for existing policies to continue," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 105.66 yen in Asian trade, higher from 105.34 yen in New York late Friday but notably lower from 106.

28 yen during Tokyo hours on Friday.

Stock profit-taking capped further gains in late trade, although the market remained comfortably in positive territory, Okasan said.

"The market steadily advanced in the afternoon session although selling was seen around the 23,300 level," Okasan said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony was up 0.35 percent at 8,309 yen. Nintendo added 0.62 percent to 56,740 yen. SoftBank Group rose 3.14 percent to 6,598. Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing added 3.21 percent to 63,280 yen.

Trading houses rallied after US investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it has bought slightly more than five percent stakes in each of Japan's five leading trading companies.

Mitsubishi Corp soared 7.72 percent to 2,512.5 yen, Mitsui & Co climbed 7.35 percent to 1,914 yen, and Sumitomo Corp rallied 9.09 percent to 1,374.5 yen.

