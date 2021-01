(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday as bargain-hunters moved in ahead of Japan's corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.31 percent, or 89.03 points, to 28,635.21, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.65 percent, or 12.07 points, to 1,860.07.

