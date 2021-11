Tokyo shares end higher on 12th Nov, 2021

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday following overnight gains of US tech shares as strong corporate earnings boosted investor optimism

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday following overnight gains of US tech shares as strong corporate earnings boosted investor optimism.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.13 percent or 332.11 points to 29,609.97, while the broader Topix index added 1.31 percent or 26.30 points to 2,040.60.