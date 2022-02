(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher on Wednesday as investors picked up shares of firms that issued strong earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.68 percent or 455.12 points at 27,533.60, while the broader Topix index rose 2.14 percent or 40.50 points at 1,936.56.