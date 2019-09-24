Tokyo shares end higher on easing US-China worries 24 September 2019

Tokyo shares gained Tuesday as worries receded over US-China trade friction, with profit-taking keeping the market within a narrow range

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares gained Tuesday as worries receded over US-China trade friction, with profit-taking keeping the market within a narrow range.

The headline Nikkei index edged up 0.09 percent, or 19.75 points, to close at 22,098.84, while the broader Topix index added 0.42 percent, or 6.71 points, to 1,622.94.

The market stayed in positive territory throughout the day, lifted by news that US-China trade talks will resume in two weeks, SMBC Nikko Securities said in a note.

Fresh US data indicating better-than-expected manufacturing activity also encouraged investors, the brokerage said.

But gains were capped by profit-taking as the market logged a third straight day of gains, following a 10-day rally earlier in the month.

"From a technical viewpoint, the market possibly became wary of a temporary sense of overheating," SMBC Nikko said.

After rising in early trading, gains were trimmed as investors looked for fresh cues.

Still, many players were keen to pick up bargains when available, Okasan Online Securities said.

The market largely shrugged off reports that negotiations for the US-Japan trade talks have been completed, SMBC Nikko added.

The Dollar stood at 107.57 yen, compared with 107.49 Yen in New York late Monday.

Among major shares, Toyota added 0.78 percent to 7,461 yen and construction equipment maker Komatsu rose 0.64 percent to 2,531.5 yen.

But Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing lost 1.16 percent to 64,980 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 0.11 percent to 566.2 yen, while Panasonic eased 0.97 percent to 886 and SoftBank Group dropped 1.82 percent to 4,540 yen.