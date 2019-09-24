UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares End Higher On Fading US-China Worries

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:38 AM

Tokyo shares end higher on fading US-China worries

Tokyo shares gained Tuesday as worries receded over US-China trade friction, with profit-taking keeping the market within a narrow range

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares gained Tuesday as worries receded over US-China trade friction, with profit-taking keeping the market within a narrow range.

The headline Nikkei index edged up 0.09 percent, or 19.75 points, to close at 22,098.84, while the broader Topix index added 0.42 percent, or 6.71 points, to 1,622.94.

