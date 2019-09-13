UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares End Higher On Optimism Over US-China Talks

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo shares rose Friday as the US and China steadily moved closer to easing their long-standing trade frictions, encouraging investors about the future for the global economy

Tokyo,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :Tokyo shares rose Friday as the US and China steadily moved closer to easing their long-standing trade frictions, encouraging investors about the future for the global economy.

The headline Nikkei index added 1.05 percent or 228.68 points to 21,988.29, while the broader Topix index rose 0.93 percent or 14.77 points to 1,609.87.

